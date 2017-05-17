Miners and industrials buoy JSE as banks falter

A rebound in recently battered mining shares and a handful of industrial stocks helped buoy the JSE at lunchtime on Tuesday, offsetting weaknesses in retailers and banks.

The all share index was up 0.23% at 54,146.9 points, as gold and platinum miners rebounded 2.72% and 1.26% respectively. Their gains reflected improved commodity prices as a result of a weaker dollar, which tends to have an inverse relationship with commodities.

BP Bernstein Stockbrokers trader Vasilis Giraris said the reputation of US President Donald Trump – who swept to victory in November’s election promising to invigorate the economy – "was in serious doubt".

Internet and video entertainment group Naspers did the heavy lifting in the industrial sector as Chinese group Tencent, in which Naspers owns a 34% stake, reported a 58% jump in first-quarter net profit to $2.1bn year on year.

Food services group Bidcorp, which was unbundled from industrial group Bidvest in 2016, also featured prominently on the winners’ board for the second session running.

Vodacom’s shares crossed the R160 mark for the first time since August, two days after announcing the acquisition of a 35% stake in the Kenyan mobile operator Safaricom in a multibillion-rand deal.

Europe’s main markets were mostly lower at midday while US stock futures were mixed as attention continued to focus on Trump, who triggered a firestorm of criticism after sharing what has widely been labelled as sensitive intelligence information with Russian officials.

"Market participants are increasingly focused on the ability of the Trump administration to deliver on regulatory and tax reform," Momentum SP Reid Securities said in a note,

Naspers was up 1.84% at R2,719, with Vodacom gaining 1.74% to R162.73. Bidcorp was up 1.9% to R309.51.

AngloGold Ashanti was up 3.51% at R153.77, with Harmony gaining 4.31% to R31.20. Anglo American Platinum rose 3.61% to R331.74.

Financial services group MMI was off 1.71% to 21.84.

Among retailers, Mr Price was off 2.45% to R144.35 and TFG dropped 3.6% to R141.71.