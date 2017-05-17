Futures marginally higher despite all share ending flat

The South African futures market was a little higher on Wednesday as the JSE ended the day flat while the Dow Jones industrial average opened lower.

The rand was weaker to the dollar, after a week-long rally, as risk-off sentiment hit markets.

After strengthening to R13.05 to the dollar on Tuesday, the local currency was last at R13.17.

Gold stocks on the JSE rallied as the rand eased, with AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Harmony Gold all gaining more than 4%.

The all share closed 0.04% weaker at 54‚001.90 points with the blue-chip top 40 adding 0.16%. General retailers lost 1.89%‚ banks 1.76%‚ financials 1.02%‚ food and drug retailers 0.95%, and property 0.90%. The gold index jumped 4.32% and resources were 0.46% higher.

The Dow was 1.24% lower in early evening trade. In Europe, Paris’s CAC 40 had lost 1.50%, Germany’s Dax 1.24% and the FTSE 100 0.41%.

At 5.38pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.2% at 47‚830 points. The number of contracts traded was 23,327 from Tuesday’s 15,847.

With Maarten Mittner