Foreign inflows into SA bonds resume

17 May 2017 - 10:57
The South African bond market was relatively stable at firmer levels on Wednesday morning, with analysts ascribing the relative strength to the resumption of bond inflows.

Foreigners bought R5bn worth of local bonds this week, according to Rand Merchant Bank, in a development that also explains the stronger rand.

The rising political tension in the US, coupled with a mixed economic performance, have brought into question the sustainability of the so-called Trump trade, which was premised on ramped-up infrastructure spending and tax cuts. These are yet to come to fruition, and doubt is growing that President Donald Trump’s scandal-plagued White House will be able to deliver them.

As a result, the dollar has taken a knock as some market participants pare back expectations of further interest rate increases in the US.

The yield on the local benchmark was at 8.61% in early trade, slightly weaker than the 8.615% previous close, but better than levels near 8.78% seen over the past two weeks.

Rand retreats as global risk appetite moderates

The local currency has given up some of its gains from earlier in the week, along with its emerging-market peers, but the dollar remains under ...
2 hours ago

