Bonds trade weaker in risk-off trade

South African bonds were weaker on Wednesday afternoon as risk aversion gripped markets in a softer rand environment.

The dollar reversed earlier gains against the euro with the rand also losing ground as positive sentiment towards emerging markets faded.

US treasuries and the yen were the main beneficiaries amid increasing concern that President Donald Trump’s tax reform plans were set to become increasingly difficult to implement, as his administration lurched from one controversy to the next.

Higher yields on local bonds had been supporting the market but trade was unconvincing following bond outflows through foreign selling last week.

The R186 yields more than 8.5% at present compared to 2.1% in Italian bonds. Italy has the largest debt in Europe, at 130% of its GDP.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers analysts have pointed out that Italy’s bond yields are only 0.5% above inflation in Italy. SA’s bonds are trading about 3% above prevailing inflation levels.

"There is clearly an expectation that our local currency bonds will be downgraded further," said Old Mutual analyst Izak Odendaal.

He said the Reserve Bank was likely to remain hawkish, despite calls for lower interest rates, potentially boosting local bonds.

"Key for the bank would be how the rand reacts to gradual interest rate increases in US and whether emerging markets remain in vogue with global investors," Odendaal said.

At 3.44pm the R186 was bid at 8.665% from 8.615% previously and the R207 at 7.50% from 7.46%.

The rand was at 13.1982 to the dollar from R13.0576.

The bond market was keeping one eye on Moody’s expected ratings announcement with talks between Moody’s and key officials in the Treasury set to have been held on Wednesday.

"While it is true that Moody’s was behind the ratings action curve, we are more concerned about our country’s ability to generate and sustain a higher structural growth rate," said Futuregrowth portfolio manager Wikus Furstenberg.

Failure to resolve this will turn out to be bearish for bonds "via the fiscal channel", he said.

US treasuries were sharply firmer. The 10-year strengthened 2.56% to 2.2669% from 2.3266%.