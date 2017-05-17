Bonds stable before risk aversion sets in

South African bonds were broadly stable on Wednesday just before midday as the rand eased on its rally against the dollar.

The rand, which bonds usually track, was a little weaker against the dollar in earlier trade. The currency had shed 0.57% to the dollar after strengthening to R13.04.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said the domestic bond market had enjoyed large bond flows this week, which favoured the rand, but this would ease up on Wednesday as risk aversion set in.

At 11.32am the bid on the benchmark R186 was at 8.625% from Tuesday’s 8.615% while the R207 was bid at 7.47% from 7.46% on Tuesday.