Markets

Stronger rand knocks Wall Street rally for JSE investors

16 May 2017 - 07:58 Robert Laing
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The rand, which has strengthened more than 4% over the past week, held on to its gains on Tuesday morning, trading at about R13.18/$ at 7am.

The rand gaining 1.3% on Monday outweighed the US’s S&P 500 index rising 0.5% to a fresh record of 2,402 points, causing the Coreshares exchange-traded fund (ETF), which tracks it, to fall 0.7% to R31.76. Deutsche Bank’s MSCI US index tracking ETF similarly fell 0.66% to R30.18.

Oil’s rally on Monday sent Standard Bank’s West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price-tracking exchange-traded note up 1.9% to R8.99, but the stronger rand dampened Sasol’s rise to 0.3% to R408.50.

WTI was trading 0.4% higher at $48.94 a barrel and Brent crude was similarly 0.4% higher at $51.90 a barrel on Tuesday morning.

Platinum was 0.44% higher at $932.82/oz and gold 0.3% higher at $1,234/oz ahead of the JSE opening on.

Platinum miner Tharisa said on May 2 that it expected to report on Tuesday a jump in basic and headline earnings per share for the six months to end-March to about 16 US cents from 1c in the matching period.

"With substantially increased chrome concentrate prices achieved during the first half of the 2017 financial year, coupled with solid operational performance, we continue to deliver on our low-cost, profitable co-product business model," Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said in the trading update.

Aluminium window frame maker Mazor said on May 3 that it expected to report on Tuesday that basic and diluted headline earnings per share for the year to end-February grew by up to 65%.

Firmer crude price lifts stocks, hurts US dollar

US crude rose 2.72% to $49.14 per barrel and Brent was last at $52.09, up 2.46%
Markets
13 hours ago

Stronger rand and cautious trade hold JSE back

The better currency did not support banks and retailers, which is usually the case, suggesting a degree of caution in the lead-up to Moody’s decision ...
Markets
18 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand lifts as commodities rise
Markets
2.
Flood of JSE results on Monday
Markets
3.
Futures little moved as JSE ends flat
Markets
4.
Platinum supply fall set to continue, says world ...
Markets
5.
Stronger rand and cautious trade hold JSE back
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.