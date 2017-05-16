Stronger rand knocks Wall Street rally for JSE investors

The rand, which has strengthened more than 4% over the past week, held on to its gains on Tuesday morning, trading at about R13.18/$ at 7am.

The rand gaining 1.3% on Monday outweighed the US’s S&P 500 index rising 0.5% to a fresh record of 2,402 points, causing the Coreshares exchange-traded fund (ETF), which tracks it, to fall 0.7% to R31.76. Deutsche Bank’s MSCI US index tracking ETF similarly fell 0.66% to R30.18.

Oil’s rally on Monday sent Standard Bank’s West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price-tracking exchange-traded note up 1.9% to R8.99, but the stronger rand dampened Sasol’s rise to 0.3% to R408.50.

WTI was trading 0.4% higher at $48.94 a barrel and Brent crude was similarly 0.4% higher at $51.90 a barrel on Tuesday morning.

Platinum was 0.44% higher at $932.82/oz and gold 0.3% higher at $1,234/oz ahead of the JSE opening on.

Platinum miner Tharisa said on May 2 that it expected to report on Tuesday a jump in basic and headline earnings per share for the six months to end-March to about 16 US cents from 1c in the matching period.

"With substantially increased chrome concentrate prices achieved during the first half of the 2017 financial year, coupled with solid operational performance, we continue to deliver on our low-cost, profitable co-product business model," Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said in the trading update.

Aluminium window frame maker Mazor said on May 3 that it expected to report on Tuesday that basic and diluted headline earnings per share for the year to end-February grew by up to 65%.