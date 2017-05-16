Rand steady at firmer levels as dollar remains under pressure

The rand held steady at firmer levels against the dollar at midday on Tuesday, after hitting a three-week best level in early-morning trade.

The dollar remained under pressure following a news report in the Washington Post that President Donald Trump had leaked classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the US at a White House meeting last week.

The rand was also benefiting from generally positive sentiment on emerging markets, despite outflows from the local bond and equity markets last week.

Analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking described the rand’s performance as resilient, despite the continued concerns regarding a no-confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma in Parliament and pending ratings agency reviews.

"The extent of the rand’s moves were without any discernible retracement and technically the objective is now R12.93/$," Nedbank said.

At 11.41am the rand was at R13.1592 against the dollar from R13.1757. The rand reached a best level of R13.0719/$ in the morning.

The rand was at R14.5376 against the euro from R14.4642 and at R16.9583 against the pound from R16.9943.

The euro was at $1.1047 from $1.0978, with the European currency crossing the crucial $1.10 level on the day.

The rand has shown little reaction to the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CE, despite a report by amaBhungane that former minerals resources minister Ngoako Ramathlodi was prepared to testify under oath implicating Molefe in an irregular coal-mine transaction with the Gupta family.