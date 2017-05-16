Markets

Rand continues its recent rally

16 May 2017 - 17:14 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: SUPPLIED

The rand was firmer against the dollar as it continued its rally on Tuesday afternoon.

The local currency gained close to 0.45% to the dollar in intraday trade on continued dollar softness and a rally in commodity prices.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said it had been a great combination for the rand, with the dollar having fallen sharply after last week’s weak inflation data, risk assets that were boosted by the record highs on Wall Street and commodity prices that had risen as China’s talk of infrastructure build had outweighed weakness in its data.

Brent crude was last up 0.93% to $52.19 a barrel. Gold had firmed 0.41% to $1‚235.011 an ounce. Platinum was 1.02% higher at $938.39.

At 3.33pm‚ the rand was at R13.1161 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.1757; at R14.5214 to the euro from R14.4642 and at R16.924 to the pound from R16.9943.

The euro was at $1.1071 from $1.0978.

