Markets

Rand at three-week high as dollar takes knock

The currency has shrugged off Brian Molefe’s return to Eskom, taking its cue from global events in a rally that could take some pressure off the Reserve Bank

16 May 2017 - 10:08 Andries Mahlangu
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand attracted decent buying support on Tuesday morning, continuing its surprising strong run.

The impetus has come mainly from a weaker dollar, which has been shaken by the recent round of US economic data that cast doubt on the US monetary policy path.

"Broad-based dollar weakness is igniting a rally in emerging market currencies and risk assets in general," TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce said in a note.

The rand breached R13.10/$ for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday, marking another milestone from the level of R13.70/$ reached a week ago, in a rally that will take some pressure off the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee when it meets next week to decide on interest rates.

The rand has shown little reaction to the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CE, the move pundits said would reignite concern about governance at the state-owned entity.

At 9.27am, the rand was at R13.0924 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.1757, at R14.4420 to the euro from R14.4642 and at R16.9278 to the pound from R16.9943.

The euro was at $1.1031 from $1.0978.

Imperial warns of forex losses

Logistics group tells shareholders its headline earnings for its financial year to end-June will suffer from ‘higher financing costs’
Companies
1 hour ago

Stronger rand knocks Wall Street rally for JSE investors

While the US’s S&P 500 reached a fresh record, the local currency’s strength meant it dropped 0.7% for JSE investors
Markets
2 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand lifts as commodities rise
Markets
2.
Flood of JSE results on Monday
Markets
3.
Platinum supply fall set to continue, says world ...
Markets
4.
Futures little moved as JSE ends flat
Markets
5.
Stronger rand and cautious trade hold JSE back
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.