Rand at three-week high as dollar takes knock

The rand attracted decent buying support on Tuesday morning, continuing its surprising strong run.

The impetus has come mainly from a weaker dollar, which has been shaken by the recent round of US economic data that cast doubt on the US monetary policy path.

"Broad-based dollar weakness is igniting a rally in emerging market currencies and risk assets in general," TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce said in a note.

The rand breached R13.10/$ for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday, marking another milestone from the level of R13.70/$ reached a week ago, in a rally that will take some pressure off the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee when it meets next week to decide on interest rates.

The rand has shown little reaction to the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CE, the move pundits said would reignite concern about governance at the state-owned entity.

At 9.27am, the rand was at R13.0924 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.1757, at R14.4420 to the euro from R14.4642 and at R16.9278 to the pound from R16.9943.

The euro was at $1.1031 from $1.0978.