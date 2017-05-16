MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as rand stands firm but Naspers is weaker

The JSE closed flat for the third successive session on Tuesday as a weaker performance from Naspers was offset by stronger banking shares with Vodacom being another star performer.

Naspers ended the day 2.20% lower at R2,670 after a sterling performance last week.

Vodacom ended the day 4.64% up at R159.95 after the mobile operator announced the acquisition of a 35% stake in Kenyan group Safaricom in a share-swap deal valued at R35bn.

The all share closed 0.05% lower at 54,023.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 softened 0.02%. Platinums shed 1.71% and the gold index lost 0.52%. Property was down 0.44%. Food and drug retailers gained 1.25% and banks lifted 0.80%.

Vodacom lifted 4.64% to R159.95 as the market warmed to the transaction, announced on Monday, in which Vodacom will buy most of its parent Vodafone’s interest in Kenya’s Safaricom in a share-swap deal valued at R35bn.

Sasol closed 0.12% lower at R408 as Brent crude stabilised at $51.84 a barrel in choppy trade at the JSE’s close.

Barclays Africa rose 1.06% to R145.47 and Nedbank added 0.89% to R222. Investec was up 1.19% to R102.

Among retailers, Shoprite gained 0.55% to R201.68 and Woolworths added 0.19% to R69.50.

The rand delivered another surprisingly resilient performance on the day, firming further to a three-week high of R13.0719 to the dollar from R13.1757.

The weaker dollar was the catalyst for this with the greenback reeling amid renewed indications that the administration of President Donald Trump is heading for more controversy. A report in the Washington Post stated that Trump leaked classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the US at a White House meeting last week.

The euro was at $1.1069 against the dollar from $1.0978.

Bonds benefited from the stronger rand with the yield on the R186 bid at 8.61% from 8.69%. The bond market continues to gain on positive emerging-market sentiment, but analysts have warned that recent outflows from foreign sales may be a warning sign of Moody’s expected downgrade announcement later in the month.

Futures were marginally up despite the flat JSE close and the weak opening on the Dow.

At 5.50pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.16% at 47,830 points. The number of contracts traded was 15‚847 from Monday’s 16‚980.