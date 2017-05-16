JSE turns positive in choppy session

The South African share market crept higher at lunchtime on Tuesday as the rand drifted off its best level of the day, taking pressure off rand hedge stocks.

While the bourse had turned around from an opening dip, there did not appear to be enough momentum to push the all share index through the 54,000-point mark and keep it there.

The R14.33-trillion index was up just 0.21% at 54,167.3 points, boosted by a handful stocks from a range of sectors.

Vodacom topped the leaders’ board on the top 40 index, gaining nearly 4% to R158.52, a day after the mobile operator announced the acquisition of a 35% stake in Kenyan group Safaricom in a R35bn deal.

Food services group Bidcorp, which was spun out of industrial group Bidvest last year, also stood out despite the relatively strong rand.

Financial shares were relatively well supported, as were retailers, as the two sectors rebounded from Monday’s soft patch.

Private equity group Brait, whose shares took a severe knock following the UK’s Brexit vote, continued to recover its lost ground, approaching R90 from lows of R76 seen in recent months.

Gold and platinum shares were generally weaker despite the steady improvement in the platinum price in particular.

Lonmin shed another 3%, adding to an 11% drop on Monday, following its interim results in which it reported a loss and warned of the dire consequences of any further impairments.

Europe’s leading markets were mixed at midday, but US stock futures pointed to a strong opening on Wall Street in the SA afternoon. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices closed at record highs on Monday.

"The earnings momentum, which has played a crucial role in driving risk assets higher in recent weeks, has faded lately, indicating that portfolio managers will have to accept higher valuations if the current push to the upside is to persist," Momentum SP Reid Securities said.

Among other stocks on the JSE, Kumba Iron Ore, which experienced a sharp correction in recent weeks in line with iron ore price, rose 1.77% to R159.50. ArcelorMittal SA, which has also corrected sharply in recent weeks, regained 2.25% to R7.71.

Sibanye dropped 2.22% to R27.70 and Lonmin shed 2.79% to R17.41. Bidcorp gained 2.41% to R300.97.