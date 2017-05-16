JSE opens lower in quiet trade

The JSE opened weaker on Tuesday, dragged down by Naspers, in what could be another day of low-volume trading as early trading turnover was a subdued R1.5bn.

Naspers shed 1.17% to R2,698 after reaching record levels last week.

The value of trades on Monday amounted to R13.5bn, lower than the daily average of about R20bn-24bn, affected by the approach of the Northern Hemisphere holiday season from June to August.

Platinum and gold shares opened lower despite higher commodity prices, as the stronger rand affected sentiment.

Platinum was trading 0.71% higher at $935.51 an ounce and gold rose 0.41% to $1,235 an ounce.

The rand was at R13.0950/$ from R13.1757 on a weaker dollar.

Banking shares picked up on the stronger rand, while retailers were recovering after trading weaker on the stronger rand on Monday.

Last week the equity market’s foreign flows outperformed bond market flows for the first time in 18 weeks, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

While both signalled continued outflows of foreign capital, the equity market’s R1bn worth of outflows was lower than the outflow from bonds.

"Outflows in varying degrees are likely to remain a feature in coming months, especially due to an imminent downgrade from Moody’s and ongoing political noise," Nedbank said.

On Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.41% up at 20,981.94 on Monday. Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday morning, with the Nikkei 225 gaining 0.25%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was 0.17% lower.

At 9.34am on the JSE, the all share index was off 0.28% and the blue-chip top 40 had dropped 0.26%. The platinum index was down 1.71%, the gold index had dropped 0.95% and resources had shed 0.76%.

Food and drug retailers had added 0.4% and banks had risen 0.35%.

Anglo American was down 0.97% to R181.

AngloGold Ashanti dropped 1.64% to R147.75.

Anglo American Platinum shed 2.06% to R317.81. Lonmin dropped 3.46% to R17.29 as the labour and debt problems at the group continue to weigh on it.

Among banks, Barclays Africa rose 0.76% to R145.04.

Massmart rose 0.63% to R124.53.

Vodacom lifted 1.32% to R154.88 as the market warmed to the transaction announced on Monday, in which Vodacom will buy most of its parent Vodafone’s interest in Kenya’s Safaricom in a share-swap deal valued at R35bn.

Netcare bounced back, rising 0.9% to R26.85, after closing lower on Monday following the release of interim results.