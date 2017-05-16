JSE closes flat as Naspers falls and Vodacom climbs and rand stands firm

The JSE closed largely unchanged on Tuesday in thin trade as Naspers retreated and Vodacom shined as the rand rocketed to a three-week best level against the dollar.

The all share had its third consecutive flat performance with volumes traded at R16bn.

Volumes were expected to remain subdued ahead of the commencement of the summer holiday season in the northern hemisphere. Trade on the JSE between June and August is usually lower than later in the year.

The all share dipped below the crucial 54,000-point level in the day, but edged above it at the close. Despite a firm opening, there was not enough momentum to push the overall market higher on a positive performance from banks, and food and drug retailers, on the day.

Platinums were lower despite a stronger price as the stronger rand is expected to bite into the earnings of platinum miners. The platinum price was 0.96% higher at $937 an ounce at the close, with gold rising 0.62% to $1,237 an ounce.

Property stocks retreated in risk-off trade, despite firmer bond yields, which usually support the sector.

After trading positive for most of the day, Brent crude trended weaker to $51.60 a barrel at the close as oil markets earlier gained on the back of indications from oil cartel Opec that production cuts will be extended by a further nine months.

The Dow Jones was down 0.15% at the JSE’s close. European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.92% but the Paris CAC 40 being 0.27% off.

Hot money continues to pour into European markets, supporting the euro, following the election victory by German chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party in North-Rhine Westphalia, but analysts cautioned that populist sentiment is still alive in Europe. "We think investors should be careful not to become complacent, and be aware that, alongside the upcoming UK election, Italian and Spanish political risks remain," Franklin Templeton analysts said.

The all share closed 0.05% lower at 54,023.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 softened 0.02%. Platinums shed 1.71% and the gold index lost 0.52%. Property was down 0.44%. Food and drug retailers gained 1.25% and banks lifted 0.80%.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr said the rally in global equity markets following the election of Donald Trump as US president last year had seemingly run out of steam: "It has become apparent that implementing his agenda faces many hurdles, not least of which are the constant self-created controversies."

The latest controversy relates to a news report in the Washington Post that Trump had leaked classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the US at a White House meeting last week.

Anglo American ended the day 0.63% higher at R183.93.

Kumba Iron Ore was up 2.14% to R160.08 and Arcelor Mittal jumped 5.57% to R7.96.

British American Tobacco added 1.14% to R927.60.

Barloworld shed 3.34% to R155.98.

Lonmin shed another 4.36% to R17.13, adding to an 11% drop on Monday, following its interim results in which it reported a loss and warned of the dire consequences of any further impairments.

Among banks, Barclays Africa was up 1.06% to R145.47. FirstRand lifted 0.74% to R50.15.

Sanlam rose 1.28% to R71.48.

Mr Price recovered 1.36% to R147.98.

Among property stocks, Resilient shed 1.16% to R116.30 and Hammerson lost 1% to R99.74.

Vodacom closed 4.64% higher at R159.95.

Naspers dropped 2.20% to R2,670.

Netcare recovered 1.69% to R27.06.