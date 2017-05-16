Gold benefits as dollar eases on signs of slower US economic activity

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose for a fourth day on Tuesday as the dollar eased on signs of slower economic activity in the US that dented the expectation of an aggressive string of interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve.

The New York Federal Reserve bank said on Monday that its Empire State manufacturing activity index, a report on business activity in the state, unexpectedly fell in May, sinking into negative territory for the first time since October. The weaker than expected report could be a harbinger a possible deterioration in the US manufacturing sector.

Spot gold gained 0.3% at $1,233/oz at 4.03am GMT. On Monday, it touched its highest since May 4 at $1,237.26. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,233.60/oz.

"In the shorter term it [weaker US data] could lift gold prices to a certain extent as it ensures the pace of the interest rate hikes do not accelerate," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong’s Wing Fung Financial Group.

The expectation of a US rate increase in June fell to 74% compared with 84% last week, according to the CME Fedwatch.

Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion.

Risk aversion sentiment due to recent global developments including the North Korean missile test, the huge "ransomware" cyber attack and controversies surrounding US President Donald Trump could lift gold prices over the next two weeks, Wing Fung’s To added.

Gold is used as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Spot gold could rise more to $1,245/oz, as it had cleared a resistance at $1,233, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Paulson & Company held its stake steady in the world’s biggest gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) while Soros Fund Management stayed out of the precious metal in the first quarter of 2017, when bullion prices rallied to three-and-a-half-month highs, a filing showed on Monday.

In the wider markets, the dollar index traded near a one-week low versus a basket of major currencies on Tuesday.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.6% at $16.69/oz.

"Although there is increasing evidence of a bottom being formed in both gold and silver, we would like to see a bit more ‘staying power’ before choosing to engage more aggressively on the long side," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.

Platinum held near the two-week highs hit on Monday and was up 0.1% at $928.53/oz. Producers, fabricators and traders have gathered for the Platinum Week in London.

Palladium inched 0.1% lower to $795.93/oz.

