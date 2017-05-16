Futures slightly higher despite JSE all share closing flat

Markets

The South African futures market was marginally higher on Tuesday as the JSE all share ended the day flat, despite a sterling performance from Vodacom.

The market was pulled down by Naspers, which closed 2.20% lower at R2,670 on the stronger rand, which gained 0.56% to R13.1022 against the dollar in early evening trade.

The all share closed 0.05% lower at 54,023.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 softened 0.02%. Platinums shed 1.71% and the gold index lost 0.52%. Property was down 0.44%. Food and drug retailers gained 1.25% and banks lifted 0.80%.

The Dow was flat in early evening trade, with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.96%.

At 5.50pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.16% at 47,830 points. The number of contracts traded was 15‚847 from Monday’s 16‚980.

