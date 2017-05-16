Bonds on firmer footing, in line with rand

The South African bond market was on a stronger footing on Tuesday morning, mirroring a decent run in the rand, which has the potential to improve the inflation outlook.

The yield on the benchmark R186 government was at 8.66% in early trade, from 8.69% on Monday, as the rand firmed to session highs of 13.08/$ from lows of R13.71/$ seen last week.

The rand drew support from a weaker dollar, which in turn was affected by disappointing US data, causing uncertainty over where US monetary policy is headed.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note was at 2.34% in early trade, from highs of 2.42% seen last week before the release of the weaker than expected US retail sales, as well as inflation data.

Investors continue keep a watchful eye on local politics. One key development is that the UDM’s Constitutional Court application for a secret ballot in the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma was heard on Monday. Judgment has been reserved.