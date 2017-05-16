Markets

Bonds on firmer footing, in line with rand

16 May 2017 - 11:01 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African bond market was on a stronger footing on Tuesday morning, mirroring a decent run in the rand, which has the potential to improve the inflation outlook.

The yield on the benchmark R186 government was at 8.66% in early trade, from 8.69% on Monday, as the rand firmed to session highs of 13.08/$ from lows of R13.71/$ seen last week.

The rand drew support from a weaker dollar, which in turn was affected by disappointing US data, causing uncertainty over where US monetary policy is headed.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note was at 2.34% in early trade, from highs of 2.42% seen last week before the release of the weaker than expected US retail sales, as well as inflation data.

Investors continue keep a watchful eye on local politics. One key development is that the UDM’s Constitutional Court application for a secret ballot in the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma was heard on Monday. Judgment has been reserved.

Rand at three-week high as dollar takes knock

The currency has shrugged off Brian Molefe’s return to Eskom, taking its cue from global events in a rally that could take some pressure off the ...
Markets
2 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand lifts as commodities rise
Markets
2.
Stronger rand knocks Wall Street rally for JSE ...
Markets
3.
JSE closes flat in choppy trade as platinums ...
Markets
4.
Flood of JSE results on Monday
Markets
5.
Gold benefits as dollar eases on signs of slower ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.