Bonds hold onto gains as rand rallies

The South African bond market was firmer on Tuesday just before midday, drawing strength from a rallying rand.

The rand remained firmer at midday although it had retraced from its earlier highs. Dollar weakness is fuelling a rally in emerging market currencies.

Bond yields have also come down, tracking the rand.

Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said the greenback had mostly performed in line with their technical evidence, which indicated that near-term weakness towards $1.1020 to the euro was on the cards, with rallying commodities adding to dollar weakness.

At 11.32am, the bid on the benchmark R186 was 8.66%, unchanged from the morning and compared with Monday’s 8.69%. The R207 was bid at 7.485% from 7.525%.

The rand was at R13.1497/$.

The euro was at $1.1036 from $1.0978.