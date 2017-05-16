Markets

Bonds hold onto gains as rand rallies

16 May 2017 - 12:37 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African bond market was firmer on Tuesday just before midday, drawing strength from a rallying rand.

The rand remained firmer at midday although it had retraced from its earlier highs. Dollar weakness is fuelling a rally in emerging market currencies.

Bond yields have also come down, tracking the rand.

Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said the greenback had mostly performed in line with their technical evidence, which indicated that near-term weakness towards $1.1020 to the euro was on the cards, with rallying commodities adding to dollar weakness.

At 11.32am, the bid on the benchmark R186 was 8.66%, unchanged from the morning and compared with Monday’s 8.69%. The R207 was bid at 7.485% from 7.525%.

The rand was at R13.1497/$.

The euro was at $1.1036 from $1.0978.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand lifts as commodities rise
Markets
2.
Stronger rand knocks Wall Street rally for JSE ...
Markets
3.
JSE closes flat in choppy trade as platinums ...
Markets
4.
Flood of JSE results on Monday
Markets
5.
Gold benefits as dollar eases on signs of slower ...
Markets

Related Articles

Bonds on firmer footing, in line with rand
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.