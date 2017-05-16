Bonds firm but could be vulnerable if rand turns

The bond market was firmer in late afternoon trade on Tuesday as the rand held at stronger levels against the dollar.

Bond yields have traded lower as the rand rose, but analysts have warned that local bonds could be vulnerable.

This followed the release of trading data from last week, which showed that the equity market’s foreign flows outperformed bond market flows for the first time in 18 weeks.

Foreign outflows from local equity markets for the week ended May 12 were R995m. Foreign outflows from the local bond market in the week were R3.049bn.

For the year to date, outflows from local equity markets amounted to R43.494bn. Inflows into the bond market totalled R38bn.

Bond inflows remained vulnerable to a change in foreign sentiment, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

"While foreign investors have continued to seek local bonds, this was mainly due to a wave of interest for higher-yielding emerging-market assets, rather than the actual appeal of South African bonds," Nedbank said.

At 3.39pm, the bid on the benchmark R186 was 8.645% from Monday’s 8.69%. The R207 was bid at 7.49% from 7.525%.

The rand was at R13.1057/$ from R13.1757.

The euro was at $1.1072 from $1.0978.

After weakening earlier on the softer dollar, US treasuries were firmer in late trade.

The yield on the 10-year bond was at 2.3336% from 2.3345%.