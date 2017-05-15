Stronger rand and cautious trade hold JSE back

The JSE’s early momentum had faded by lunchtime on Monday as the rand extended its gains, putting pressure on rand-hedge shares.

The rand briefly broke through R13.20 to the dollar at lunchtime on Monday, from its weakest level of R13.70 last week, paying little attention to the controversial reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO, which brought into sharp focus corporate governance concerns at the state-owned entity.

The stronger currency, however, did not support banks and retailers, which is usually the case, suggesting a degree of caution in the lead-up to Moody’s decision on SA’s credit rating, which could come as early as this week.

"Moody’s promised in early April to give us an answer within one to three months. The first month has passed and so the clock is ticking," Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chief investment strategist Craig Pheiffer said.

Just after noon, the all share index was off 0.30% at 53,898.90 points, with all the main indices in negative territory, with the exception of resources.

Investors kept one eye on a slew of corporate earnings, which were released earlier in the day, as well news flow, which affected individual stocks. Lonmin shares slumped as much as 11% after the platinum producer reported that it had swung into an interim loss.

In Europe, leading markets were moderately lower at midday while US stock futures suggested a mixed session on Wall Street on Monday afternoon.

The international benchmark Brent crude headed gains in the commodity market, gaining 3% to $52.26 a barrel as major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia committed themselves to cut output into 2018, to better control supply and therefore prices.

Among some individual stocks on the JSE, Kumba was off 3.84% to R153.73, with African Rainbow Minerals losing 3.75% to R80.81. Lonmin was off 11% to R18.10.

Large rand-hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev was 0.71% lower at R1,582.33.

Transport and logistics group Imperial dropped 3.19% to R154.89, Truworths 2.35% to R75.14 and Lewis 2.99% to R34.06.

Aspen was off 2.17% to R279.39 and Netcare 2.03% to R26.55.

Santam was off 2.35% to R248.79 while Sasfin dropped 4.48% to R47.75.