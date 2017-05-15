Markets

Rand firms on commodities rally and weaker dollar

15 May 2017 - 17:12 Reitumetse Pitso
The rand was stronger against the dollar on Monday afternoon, tracking its emerging-market peers, with gains further boosted by a rally in commodity markets and a weaker dollar.

The local currency led gains among its peers strengthening 1.43% to the dollar in intraday trade. Russia’s rouble and the Brazilian real gained 1.17% and 0.85%, respectively.

Standard Bank trader Oliver Alwar said commodities had recovered with both Brent crude and gold recouping losses from last week.

Brent crude was last up 2.87% to $52.22 a barrel and had firmed 0.55% to $1,234.61 an ounce. Platinum was 1.3% higher at $935.38.

At 3.34pm, the rand was at R13.1743 to the dollar from Friday’s R13.3657, at 14.4694 to the euro from R14.6063 and at R17.0130 to the pound from R17.2107.

The euro was at $1.0986 from $1.0930.

