Rand firmer as dollar battles against euro

The rand was firmer at midday on Monday as the dollar remained under pressure to the euro as the populist wave evident in Europe in 2016 received another setback.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party won a clear majority against the Social Democratic Party in elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, increasing her chances of winning national elections later in the year.

The CDU victory followed on that of French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in the second round of French presidential election in May.

"Macron’s victory set the tone for a fresh start in Europe," Barclays Research analysts said.

They said earlier election results in France, the Netherlands, and Austria pointed to a continental population that was unconvinced by Euroscepticism.

At 11.38am the rand was at R13.2522 from Friday’s R13.3657. The local currency was at R14.5131 to the euro from R14.6063 and at R17.1342 to the pound from R17.2107. The euro was at $1.0952 from $1.0930.

This was the first time in May that the local currency has broken through R13.30 to the dollar, marking a big recovery from its weakest level of R13.71 on May 5. April’s worst level was R13.96.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said the focus was now on the rand firming to R13.20.

The dollar has been on the back foot following recent mixed US economic data, making it unlikely that the US Federal Reserve will consider more than two further rate increases in 2017.

"The Fed’s Federal open market committee might well have to step back from their initial view of three to four rate hikes in 2017," Momentum said.