Platinum supply fall set to continue, says world council

Sibanye Gold CEO Neal Froneman has said 200,000oz-300,000oz of platinum production from its Rustenburg mines were loss-making and they could be shut before the end of 2017 if Sibanye could not return them to profit. Lonmin and Impala Platinum have reported disruptions to platinum production from community unrest.

The council said in a report on Friday, it expected global refined supply of platinum to fall 1% to 5.96-million ounces in 2017 with SA’s output slipping 1% to 4.2-million ounces, continuing the decline. SA’s production fell 5% in 2016.

New production coming on stream in 2017 will add about 120,000oz, but Griffith has said at best, the new projects will offset the overall decline rather than boost SA’s total production, which has been hit by years of underspending on new projects and underground development.

The council forecast full-year automotive demand would be 3.4-million ounces in 2017, compared to 3.435-million ounces in 2016.

"Despite the loss of diesel share in smaller cars in western Europe and India, diesel is expected to retain much of the medium and larger car market, at least in the short-to medium-term," it said.