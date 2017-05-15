MARKET WRAP: Rand lifts as commodities rise

The rand broke through R13.20/$ on Monday, firming to a best intraday level of R13.15 on improved sentiment towards emerging-market currencies.

A rise in commodity prices also provided a boost to the local unit which in turn hurt rand-hedge shares on the JSE.

The bourse ended the day flat as banks, resources and platinums rose while the rest of the major indices declined.

Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen said despite Monday’s drop the big rand hedges were leading the market so far in 2017 after suffering in 2016. These included the likes of Naspers, British American Tobacco and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

He said lower local bond yields could support a recovery in financials.

"Although mining stocks have taken a big hit, it looks more like a correction rather than the end of the run that started early last year," Hansen said.

He said Chinese infrastructure spending was likely to support miners in the future.

The JSE all share closed 0.02% off at 54,052.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.01%. The gold index shed 1.06%, food and drug retailers 0.67%, and general retailers 0.38%. Platinums rose 1.5%, resources 0.74% and banks 0.36%.

In early evening trade Brent crude was up 2.62% to $50.77 a barrel as oil cartel Opec and Russia agreed to continue to limit production. Platinum, which was earlier more than 1% higher, had gained 0.49% to $927.92.

Rand-hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev ended the day down 0.99% to R1,593.65 with British American Tobacco losing 1.01% to R917.10.

Barloworld jumped 5.09% to R119.99. The group said earlier interim net profit dropped to R765m, down 5.9% from R813m a year earlier.

FirstRand added 0.63% to R49.78 and Capitec rose 1.30% to R780.

Vodacom rose 0.24% to R152.86. It earlier reported revenue in the year to the end of March grew 1.5% to R81bn and aftertax profit 1.7% to R13bn.

Netcare was 1.81% lower at R26.61. In its interim results on Monday it said adjusted headline earnings per share were down 11.4% to 80.6c for the six months to end-March.

At 6.25pm the rand was at 13.17/$ from Friday’s R13.37/$. Bonds tracked the firmer currency with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.68% from 8.72% previously.

Futures, like the JSE, were little moved on the day, with the near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index up 0.07% at 47,795 points. The number of contracts traded was 16‚980 from Friday’s 16‚378.

With Maarten Mittner