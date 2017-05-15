JSE in upbeat mood as banks and financials gain on stronger rand

The JSE started the week in an upbeat mood with banks and financials rising on the firmer rand and platinums gaining after losing out last week.

A number of market favourites were up in early morning trade, including Vodacom and Astral, despite reporting pedestrian numbers.

The stronger rand set the scene, firming to R13.2565/$ from R13.3657/$ in early morning trade on a weaker dollar.

The platinum price added 0.48% to $927.53/oz as Brent crude rebounded 2.42% to $52 a barrel.

Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 down 0.07% and the Hang Seng gaining 0.78%.

The Dow closed 0.11% lower on Friday following weaker than expected economic data and earnings. US consumer price index (CPI) data came in marginally below estimates at an annual 2.2% while retails sales also missed, showing a 0.4% gain for April.

The local market showed scant attention to the controversial reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO ahead of Moody’s expected ratings announcement. "The Eskom-Molefe story is more of a local drama than an international market concern," TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said.

At 9.44am the all share was up 0.21% to 54,178.50 points and the blue-chip top also rose 0.21%. Platinums were up 1.50%, resources 0.48%, property 0.50%, banks 0.46% and financials 0.28%.

The firmer oil price boosted the global miners with BHP Billiton adding 0.70% to R202.29.

ArcelorMittal added 3.86% to R7.80 but Kumba Iron Ore shed 1.74% to R157.09.

Richemont was up 0.32% to R108.69. Last week it reported that annual sales to end-March had dropped 4%.

Impala Platinum lifted 2.13% to R43.66.

Nedbank was up 0.89% to R221.40 and Barclays Africa gained 0.82% to R145.18.

Old Mutual firmed 0.24% to R33.60.

Vodacom rose 1.19% to R154.30. Revenue in the year to end-March grew 1.5% to R81bn and aftertax profit 1.7% to R13bn.

Astral Foods rose 1.1% to R159.64. It said that revenue to end-March had decreased 1% and headline earnings had dropped 54%.

Netcare was 1.77% lower at R26.62. Adjusted headline earnings per share were down 11.4% to 80.6c for the six months to end-March.

Naspers added 0.18% to R2,733.33.