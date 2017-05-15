JSE closes flat in choppy trade as platinums rebound and rand boosts banks

The JSE closed flat on Monday in choppy trade as the market sought direction from a stronger rand, amid general emerging-market optimism.

The volumes traded were on the low side at R10.9bn at the close compared to an average trading day of R20bn.

The rand firmed more than 20c to the dollar during the course of the day, reaching its best level in May, of R13.1548.

After a firm opening, the all share lost steam at midday with platinums losing traction before recovering toward the close as commodities gained on firmer oil prices.

Brent crude was 2.48% higher at $52 a barrel at the close amid further declines in US inventories and indications by oil cartel Opec members and Russia that they would consider a possible nine-month extension to already implemented production cuts.

Platinums were firmer as the platinum price gained more than 1% to $934 an ounce, after the World Platinum Investment Council announced earlier that overall platinum supply was projected to fall 2% year on year in 2017.

The market gave little attention to the controversial reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO, which brought into sharp focus corporate governance concerns at the state-owned entity.

The stronger rand supported banks ahead of ratings agency Moody’s decision on SA’s credit rating, which could come as early as this week. However, retailers were weaker in risk-off trade.

The Dow Jones had lifted 0.39% by the JSE’s close, with European markets trending marginally higher. The UK’s FTSE 100 was up 0.21% and the German DAX 30 had gained 0.15%.

The all share closed 0.02% off at 54,052.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.01%. The gold index shed 1.06%, food and drug retailers 0.67% and general retailers 0.38%. Platinums rose 1.5%, resources 0.74% and banks 0.36%.

Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen said the big rand hedges were leading the market so far in 2017 after suffering in 2016. These included the likes of Naspers, British American Tobacco and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

He said lower local bond yields could support a recovery in financials. "Although mining stocks have taken a big hit, it looks more like a correction rather than the end of the run that started early last year," Hansen said.

He said Chinese infrastructure spending was likely to support miners going forward.

In the larger diversified miners, Anglo American gained 1.64% to R182.77 and Glencore 1.83% to R50.17.

Barloworld jumped 5.09% to R119.99. The group said earlier interim net profit dropped to R765m, down 5.9% from R813m a year earlier.

ArcelorMittal added 0.40% to R7.54 but Kumba Iron Ore shed 1.96% to R156.73.

Richemont was up 0.34% to R108.71. Last week it reported annual sales to end-March had dropped 4%.

Anglo American Platinum lifted 3.84% to R324.50 but Lonmin ended the day 11.56% lower at R17.91. It earlier reported it had swung back into an interim loss.

FirstRand added 0.63% to R49.78 and Capitec rose 1.30% to R780.

Old Mutual dropped 0.72% to R33.28.

In the retail sector Spar closed 0.71% lower at R177.50 while Pick n Pay added 0.83% to R62.31.

Vodacom rose 0.24% to R152.86. It earlier reported that revenue in the year to end-March grew 1.5% to R81bn, and aftertax profit 1.7% to R13bn.

Astral Foods dropped 0.58% to R157. It said in the morning that revenue to end-March had decreased 1% and headline earnings had plunged 54%.

Netcare was 1.81% lower at R26.61. In its interim results on Monday, it said adjusted headline earnings per share were down 11.4% to 80.6c for the six months to end-March.