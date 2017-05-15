Gold rises as weak US data dampen rate increase expectations

London — Gold rose on Monday as US political turmoil, a successful missile test by North Korea and a worldwide cyber attack fuelled demand for bullion as a safe haven, while weaker than-expected US data pushed the US dollar and bond yields lower.

Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding gold, while a weaker dollar makes the metal cheaper for holders of other currencies. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,231.49 an ounce at 11.01am GMT, on track for a third day of gains after hitting an eight-week low of $1,213.81 last week. US gold futures were 0.3% higher at $1,231.20 an ounce.

"Continued unpredictability of the Trump administration, North Korea flexing its muscles again and weaker data coming from the US has helped bring back some interest," said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank.

Worse-than-expected US data reduced expectations of aggressive interest-rate increases by the US Federal Reserve in 2017, though traders still expect a rise in June. Higher interest rates mean bond yields rise and tend to boost the dollar, putting pressure on gold prices.

"Unless there is more stronger data, more than two rate hikes are not very likely [in 2017]," said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau.

Saxo Bank’s Hansen said gold’s gains could end a liquidation of long positions that helped push it to last week’s lows.

Money managers’ net longs in Comex gold fell to the lowest in six-weeks in the week ended May 9. Gold demand has meanwhile strengthened in China and India, supporting prices.

In other precious metals, silver was up 1% at $16.62 an ounce. The net long in silver fell to the smallest since February 2016 from a record high in April.

"That could indicate that most of the selling pressure in silver is now over," said Hansen.

Platinum was up 1.3% at $929.25. The metal used for jewellery and emission-controlling catalytic converters in diesel vehicles has gained more than 4% from a four-and-a half-month low of $889.1 on May 4.

The World Platinum Investment Council said on Monday that a market deficit would shrink sharply in 2017 as demand fell and low prices discouraged investment.

FMS meanwhile said weak mine output would push platinum above $1,000 an ounce in 2017.

Palladium was 0.8% higher at $811.95 an ounce.

Reuters