Gold firmer after weak US data

Bengaluru — Gold prices inched up on Monday as weaker than expected economic data from the US and a missile test by North Korea at the weekend pressured the dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.1 at $1,229.81/oz at 3.21am GMT. The precious metal rose about 0.3% on Friday. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,229.90/oz.

North Korea said on Monday it had successfully conducted a newly developed mid-to-long range missile test on Sunday, supervised by leader Kim Jong-un and aimed at verifying the capability to carry a "large-scale heavy nuclear warhead".

"It [North Korea’s missile test] is underpinning support for gold but at the moment its obviously not escalated to the point where investors are becoming overly worried about," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes. "It [North Korea-US relations] has been an issue for sometime. Throwing in [President Donald] Trump into the mix sends a bit of ambiguity into the market. So subsequently [investors are] a bit more cautious about the outcome than they have been in the past."

US data on Friday showed a smaller than expected 0.4% increase in April retail sales from the previous month, while a disappointing report on consumer prices raised concern about the retail sector and the broader economy.

"The data just reaffirm the view that we are only going to see two additional [US] rate hikes this year and certainly nothing more, that provides some additional support," Hynes said.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Spot gold could end its current bounce in a narrow range of $1,229/oz-$1,236.60/oz, and then revisit its May 9 low of $1,214, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday with the dollar index, which measures the greenback’s value versus euro, yen and four other major currencies, easing about 0.1%.

Hedge funds and other money managers cut their net long position in Comex gold to a six-week low in the week ended May 9, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2% to $16.49. Platinum rose about 0.4% to $920.60 and touched the highest since May 2 earlier in the session. Palladium rose 0.2% to $807.50.

Reuters