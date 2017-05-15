Futures little moved as JSE ends flat
The South African futures market was flat as the JSE ended mixed, while the Dow Jones industrial average opened firmer.
The all share sought direction from a stronger rand which was boosted by a rally in commodities and a softer dollar.
At 6.06pm Brent crude was 2.62% higher at $52.10 a barrel. Platinum had gained 0.66% to $929/oz and gold 0.35% to $1‚231.54.
The Dow Jones had gained 0.39% at the JSE’s close. European markets all trended higher with the FTSE 100 up 0.21% while the German Dax had gained 0.15%.
The all share closed up just 0.02% at 54‚052.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.01%. The gold index shed 1.06%‚ food and drug retailers 0.67%‚ and general retailers 0.38%. Platinums rose 1.5%‚ resources 0.74% and banks 0.36%.
At 5.43pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.07% at 47,795 points. The number of contracts traded was 16‚980 from Friday’s 16‚378.
With Maarten Mittner
