Futures little moved as JSE ends flat

15 May 2017 - 20:23 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The South African futures market was flat as the JSE ended mixed, while the Dow Jones industrial average opened firmer.

The all share sought direction from a stronger rand which was boosted by a rally in commodities and a softer dollar.

At 6.06pm Brent crude was 2.62% higher at $52.10 a barrel. Platinum had gained 0.66% to $929/oz and gold 0.35% to $1‚231.54.

The Dow Jones had gained 0.39% at the JSE’s close. European markets all trended higher with the FTSE 100 up 0.21% while the German Dax had gained 0.15%.

The all share closed up just 0.02% at 54‚052.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.01%. The gold index shed 1.06%‚ food and drug retailers 0.67%‚ and general retailers 0.38%. Platinums rose 1.5%‚ resources 0.74% and banks 0.36%.

At 5.43pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.07% at 47,795 points. The number of contracts traded was 16‚980 from Friday’s 16‚378.

With Maarten Mittner

