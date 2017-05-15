Flood of JSE results on Monday

The results season picks up on Monday, with Vodacom, Sappi, Netcare, Astral, enX and Calgro M3 all scheduled to release their financial statements.

Sasol’s share price is likely to benefit on Monday from international oil prices rising 1.6% after the world’s two biggest producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, said they would limit output until March 2018.

The rand was steady at R13.36/$ and R14.61/€ at 7am.

Paper and pulp group Sappi releases its second-quarter and interim results for the six months to end-March.

Sappi has not issued a trading statement, indicating earnings will be within 20% of the matching period’s.

Private hospital group Netcare said on March 9 that it expected to report on Monday that interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-March would be between 17% and 21% higher than in the matching period.

Netcare said its results would include the benefit of two sizeable, nontrading items. Firstly, a capital profit on the sale of the land and buildings of the old Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital. Secondly, a noncash, fair value accounting credit on the mark-to-market valuation of retail price index swap instruments related to property leases of its UK operations.

Poultry producer Astral said on April 3 it expected to report on Monday that interim HEPS for the six months to end-March would fall by as much as 60% — an improvement on the 75% drop it warned of in February.

Astral gave two reasons that the drop in earnings would not be as severe as forecast in its February trading update. Firstly, there were planned poultry production cutbacks during the second quarter in order to avoid prolonged overstock conditions. Secondly, it managed to compensate for newly legislated brining levels of individually quick-frozen products by raising prices.

Industrial holding company enX said on April 18 that it expected to report on Monday interim HEPS more than doubled from the prior year’s 34.3c.

Residential property developer Calgro M3 said on May 8 it expected to report on Monday that HEPS for the year to end-February would fall by up to 5.23%.

Calgro said it had "strategically repositioned itself in the anticipation of tough economic conditions by diversifying into other sectors within the integrated residential development business". It also diversified by forming a real estate investment trust (Reit) in partnership with SA Corporate Real Estate.