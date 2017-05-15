Bonds react positively to firmer rand as emerging markets rally
The South African bond market was firmer on Monday afternoon as the rand gained more than 20c to the dollar amid generally positive emerging-market sentiment.
Both the Russian rouble and shares were noticeably higher, driven by an increase in oil prices, which has led to a more favourable view on commodities.
Brent crude was last up 2.96% at $52.27 a barrel.
The MSCI emerging-markets total return index continues to outperform and was 16.6% higher so far in 2017 in dollars, including dividends, Stanlib said.
It said the index was up 13.9% in rand in 2017, a record high.
At 3.38pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.67% from Friday’s 8.72% and the R207 was at 7.50% from 7.55%.
At the same time the rand was at R13.1855 from R13.3657, trading within a range of R13.1548 and R13.3938.
US treasuries reversed earlier gains as the dollar weakened. The 10-year bond was last bid at 2.3442% from 2.3266%.
