Bonds on firmer footing in early trade

15 May 2017 - 11:00 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African bond market was relatively well supported on Monday morning, drawing support from the rand, which was at its best against the dollar in about two weeks.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond at 8.65%, from 8.72% on Friday, as the rand strengthened to highs of R13.25/$ from lows of R13.70 last week.

The stronger rand helps to rein in inflation, which bodes well for the bond market.

The US treasury bonds were a little weaker in early trade, with yield on the 10-year note edging up to 2.3389% from 2.3266%.

Meanwhile, foreigners were net sellers of local bonds worth R 1.4bn over the past week, trimming the year-to-date net purchases to R36.5bn.

