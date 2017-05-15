Bonds firm as commodity prices boost rand

The South African bond market was firmer on Monday shortly before midday, taking its cue from a stronger rand.

The rand broke through R13.30 to the dollar, which analysts consider a significant level, deriving its strength from a softer dollar to the euro. Bonds usually track the rand.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said the rand had edged stronger and continued to gain, as commodity prices firmed and the US released a weaker-than-expected inflation number on Friday.

At about midday the gold price had gained 0.29% to $1,231.52 and platinum was up 0.83% to $931.04. Gold is now up 6.94% in 2017.

At 11.36am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.665% from Friday’s 8.72% and the R207 was at 7.51% from 7.55%

US treasury bonds were a little firmer, with the 10-year note bid at 2.3257% from 2.3266%.

The rand was at R13.2501 from 13.3657.