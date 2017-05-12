US department stores may drag JSE down on Friday

The rand, which strengthened nearly 3% from R13.71/$ on Tuesday to R13.31/$ on Thursday, held on to its gains on Friday morning, trading at about R13.36/% at 7am.

Markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday morning were generally gloomy, taking their cue from Wall Street, which suffered a crash in department store stocks on Thursday.

Worst hit was Macy’s, whose share price plunged 17%, followed by Sears, which lost 9.61%, and Kohl’s, which fell 7.84%.

The sell-off that followed disappointing quarterly results from Macy’s and Kohl’s dragged down both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices 0.22% on Thursday.

Tokyo’s main indices were down about 0.6% and Sydney 0.84% ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday morning.

Luxury brands group Richemont said in its December quarter update that it expected to report on Friday that its year to end-March would "face a challenging comparative due to the prior year’s inclusion of the €639m noncash gain relating to the merger of Net-a-Porter with Yoox".

Sales over the nine-month period to December were down 6% at constant exchange rates and 7% at actual exchange rates, Richemont said in January.

Life Healthcare warned shareholders on May 3 that it expected to report on Friday that its R9.7bn acquisition of UK diagnostic imaging company Alliance Medical announced in November would cause its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-March to more than halve.

Interest payments for the acquisition would be between R370m and R390m, and transaction costs on the acquisition between R240m and R260m, Life Healthcare said in the update.

Sovereign Foods warned shareholders on May 2 that it expected to report a headline loss per share for the year to end-February of between 42c and 54c from the previous year’s HEPS of 108.4c.

Sovereign Foods said defending itself from a hostile bid from Country Bird reduced its earnings by 41.2c per share.

New Europe Property Investments (Nepi) said on its website it would publish results for the first quarter of its financial year on Friday.