Rand turns around on softer US retail sales and inflation data

The rand was marginally firmer on Friday afternoon as the local currency recovered from earlier weaker levels on a softer dollar.

The dollar lost ground following the release of US retail sales data, which showed an increase of 0.4% in April from March, lower than the expected 0.6%.

US consumer inflation rose a monthly 0.1% in April from an expected 0.2%.

The softer data indicate that the US economy is not overheating, which may have warranted a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve.

Two additional US interest-rate increases this year have generally been priced into the market, with the dollar set to firm on a more hawkish Fed policy.

Adding to pressure to the US currency was the fall-out from President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI director James Comey and concern that it may escalate into a Watergate-type scandal.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said the rand was also supported by generally positive emerging-market sentiment.

"We saw that two Latin American currencies, the peso and real, both gaining close to 1% against the dollar on Thursday," he said.

Higher oil prices have also supported the rand and usually have a positive effect on other commodity prices.

At 3.39pm the rand was at R13.3311 to the dollar from R13.3464.

It was at R14.5604 against the euro from R14.4946 and at R17.1769 against the pound from R17.2054.

The euro was at $1.0922 from $1.0861.

It was a good week for the rand, with the local currency gaining 0.57% on the dollar by Friday afternoon.