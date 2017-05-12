Oil is stable on expected Opec cut extension and drop in US inventories

London — Oil prices traded largely flat on Friday, supported by expectations of an extended Opec-led production cut and falling US crude inventories but capped by concerns over global oversupply.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were at $50.73 per barrel at 8.14am GMT, down 4c, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 2c at $47.81 a barrel.

Analysts said a larger-than-expected fall in US crude inventories last week, by 5.3-million barrels, continued to keep Brent above $50, with the data viewed as a possible sign Opec-led cuts were tightening the market.

Opec and other producers including Russia have pledged to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of the year.

Opec and the other participating producers will meet on May 25 in Vienna to decide whether to extend the cuts and, potentially, agree to a deeper reduction. Saudi Arabia, the de-facto Opec leader, has said it expected cuts to be extended.

"The [US crude] inventories turned the heads of market participants towards the more positive side of things," said Eugen Weinberg, Commerzbank head of commodities research.

"But nevertheless the problem remains that the oil supplies are still there, the overcapacity is still there, the stocks are still quite high," he added.

Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy said "US oil production has gained significant momentum" and there was "limited downside risk in the short term".

"US lower 48 (all states excluding Alaska and Hawaii) oil production is set to expand by an additional 390,000 barrels per day from May 2017 to December 2017 assuming a WTI price of $50 per barrel," Rystad said.

US crude production has risen more than 10% since its mid-2016 trough to more than 9.3-million barrels per day, close to the levels of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

A weekly report by Baker Hughes monitoring US rigs drilling for new production, was due on Friday.

