JSE opens lower as Richemont disappoints and Naspers hits record levels

The JSE opened lower on Friday as rand hedges softened on a weaker rand, and Richemont’s annual results disappointed the market.

Global luxury goods group Richemont was 4.78% lower at R108.69 after it reported a 46% slide in net profit to EUR1.21bn in the year to March.

Naspers was on a roll again, gaining 1.33% to a new record R2,715,76, the third for the week.

Platinum stocks were also lower despite a weaker rand and higher metal prices, which usually support the sector. The platinum price was 0.66% higher at $923.97 an ounce and the rand was at R13.40/$ from R13.3464/$.

Gold shares were up and banks rose marginally. General retailers retreated further.

Asian markets were mixed with the Nikkei 225 losing 0.39%. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.72%.

The Dow Jones closed 0.11% lower at 20,919.42 points on Thursday.

"A combination of heightened awareness surrounding the actions of the Trump administration, poor domestic US retail performances and question marks on the likely trajectory from the federal open market committee (FOMC) regarding interest rates currently dominates the thinking of market participants," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

At 9.43am the all share was down 0.19% to 54,009.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.24%. General retailers were 0.69% lower. Platinums shed 0.52% and industrials were off 0.32%. The gold index added 1.65%.

BHP Billiton dropped 0.83% to R200.54.

Sibanye was 1.96% higher at R28.68 among gold stocks. AngloGold Ashanti added 1.68% to R153.50.

Among financials Old Mutual rose 0.51% to R33.64.

Mr Price shed 1.34% to R146.13 and Woolworths was 0.85% lower at R70.

Among property stocks New Europe Investments Limited (Nepi) was 0.61% up at R157.39. It reported distributable earnings per share of 12.02 euro cents for the first three months of 2017 compared with 8.75c in the year-earlier period.

Life Healthcare was 1.23% lower at R28.93. Headline earnings per share tumbled 71.3% to 26.7c for the interim period to end-March.