JSE closes weaker as volatile rand caps rand-hedge gains

The JSE closed weaker on Friday in choppy trade as the market sought direction from a topsy-turvy rand on the day. Apart from the rand, sentiment was soured by disappointing results from global luxury goods group Richemont. Its share price slumped as much as 6% as net profit dropped 46%, partly due to exceptional items.

Richemont closed 5.09% lower at R108.34.

The rand was weaker in early morning trade before firming on softer US retail and inflation data. The rand ended the day weaker.

A sharp jump in Naspers, rising to yet another record high, was not enough to offset the weaker bias in industrials as platinums also dragged the all share down.

Naspers closed 1.81% higher at R2,728.49 having gained 4.78% in the week. It is 35.47% up for the year, despite trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.

Banks and financials made a brave attempt on the firmer rand, but lost steam towards the end of the session.

General retailers ended the day weaker in risk-off trade as investors retreated from the sector due to perceived over-valued levels.

Gold shares rose on a higher gold price, but further advances in the sector were also capped by the volatile rand.

The softer US inflation and retail sales data resulted in a weaker opening in US markets, with the Dow losing 0.18%. Trading was cautious amid concern over the US retail sector after Macy’s tumbled 17% on Thursday following a dismal quarterly performance.

US retail sales data showed an increase of 0.4% in April from March, lower than the expected 0.6%. US consumer inflation rose a monthly 0.1% in April from an expected 0.2%, reducing the possibility of a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve.

European markets were generally subdued, with the exception of the FTSE 100 which climbed 0.35% after the Bank of England kept rates unchanged on Thursday, and reduced growth expectations for this year marginally from 2% to 1.9%.

The German Dax rose 0.21% and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.09%.

The all share closed 0.09% lower at 54,063.30 points with the blue-chip top 40 dropping 0.12%. Platinums were down 2.27%, general retailers lost 1.31%, industrials were 0.22% lower, and resources dropped 0.18%. The gold index rose 2.1%, food and drug retailers were up 0.32%, banks added 0.3%, and financials gained 0.26%.

It was a good week for the all share, with the index holding up above the 54,000-point level. It ended the week 0.9% higher after closing 0.44% lower the previous week. The all share is up 6.73% for the year so far.

BHP Billiton shed 0.65% to R200.89.

Kumba Iron Ore added 2.86% to R159.87.

Sibanye was 2.24% higher at R28.76 among gold stocks. AngloGold Ashanti added 1.58% to R153.34.

ArcelorMittal shed 2.47% to R7.51.

British American Tobacco rose 0.73% to R926.50.

Standard Bank rose 0.4% to R148.78.

Sanlam lifted 0.65% to R70.85.

Among retailers, Mr Price shed 0.92% to R146.75 and Woolworths was 1.63% lower at R69.45.

Among property stocks, New Europe Investments Limited (Nepi) was 0.44% up at R157.12. It reported distributable earnings per share of 12.02 euro cents for the first three months of 2017, compared with 8.75c in the period a year earlier.

Telkom was 1.94% higher at R79.90.

Life Healthcare was 0.31% up at R29.38. Headline earnings per share tumbled 71.3% to 26.7c for the interim period to end-March.