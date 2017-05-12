JSE claws back earlier losses in subdued trade

The JSE clawed back earlier losses to trade flat at lunchtime on Friday as the volatile rand lost its footing.

The weaker rand helped to soften the blow to Richemont, which stood out as the worst performer in the top-40 index following the release of its full-year results.

The luxury goods maker carries a large weighting in the industrial 25 index that in turn makes up a big portion of the overall market. Its share price lost as much as 6% on Friday after the company reported that net profit was down 46%, partly due to exceptional items.

Just after midday the all share was hardly changed at 54,087.30 points, as the rand dipped to R13.48 to the dollar from R13.32, supporting rand-hedge stocks and gold miners.

Apart from individual stocks, the broader market picture looked patchy, with little news to provide traders with any direction.

In Europe, the main stock market indices were similarly little changed while US stock futures suggested a weaker opening on Wall Street in the afternoon.

"It’s been a relatively flat start to trading on Friday but things should pick up as we approach the US session, with US retail sales and inflation data due to be released, among others, and the Fed’s Charles Evans scheduled to appear," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

"With the Federal Reserve looking to raise interest rates twice more this year and markets eyeing June for the next increase — 83% priced in based on Fed funds futures — today’s inflation and consumer figures are going to be closely followed.

Just after midday Richemont was down 4.02% to R109.56 and Naspers had gained 1.32% to R2,715.49.

Telkom was up 3.85% to R81.40 following its trading update on Thursday.

Gold Fields gained 1.61% to R47.32 while Anglo American Platinum shed 2.19% to R313.50. Exxaro lost 2.48% to R100.98.

Woolworths was off 1.61% to R69.46 while Aveng rose 8.16% to R5.57 and PPC 4.08% to R6.12.