Global stocks pause near record highs over China’s banking system

With corporate earnings seasons in the US and Europe drawing to a close investors’ focus is likely to shift back to central banks, particularly in the US, where inflation pressures are growing. On Thursday, US data showed producer prices rebounded more than expected last month, leading to the biggest annual gain in five years.

Combined with a tightening labour market, firming inflation backs market expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting next month. The central bank has forecast two more increases this year after raising rates a quarter of a point in March.

The stronger fundamentals in the US helped offset uneasiness over political turmoil after US President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI chief James Comey.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was flat on the day at 99.622, but was up 1% for the week.

Sterling was steady on the day at $1.2886 after dropping to a one-week low on Thursday following the Bank of England’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Policy-makers indicated that rates were unlikely to rise until late 2019.

In Europe, stock markets steadied this week. Company profits are expected to grow 20% in the first quarter, the best corporate results in a decade, according to Morgan Stanley.

Their out-performance against global peers this year remains intact, with the benchmark’s 10% gains outpacing the 7% rise on the S&P 500.

Greek stocks snapped their longest winning streak in two decades.

"European stocks are still in the sweet spot and basking in the removal of political risk in Europe for the time being, though it is somewhat ironic that we could see a modest decline on the week as investors take stock," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.