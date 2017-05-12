Futures end the week flat on Dow and JSE

South African futures ended the week on a flat note, taking their cue from the JSE and the Dow Jones industrial average.

The all share closed weaker on Friday in choppy trade as it sought to find direction from a volatile rand.

Having started the day weaker, the rand firmed during the afternoon session as the dollar lost ground on softer US retail and inflation data. However, it later reversed the gains and in late trade was at R13.3775 from R13.3464 on Thursday.

Softer data from the US economy resulted in a weaker opening in US markets‚ with the Dow losing 0.18%. Consumer price inflation index rose 0.1% from the previous month‚ below the expected 0.2%. Retail sales rose by a monthly 0.4% compared to an expected 0.6%.

European markets were mostly lower‚ with the exception of the FTSE 100 which firmed by 0.35%. The German Dax rose 0.21% and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.09%.

The JSE all share closed 0.09% lower at 54‚063.30 points with the blue-chip top 40 dropping 0.12%. Platinums were down 2.27%, general retailers shed 1.31%, industrials ended the week 0.22% lower, and resources dropped 0.18%. The gold index rose 2.1%,food and drug retailers were up 0.32%, banks added 0.3%, and financials gained 0.26%.

At 5.39pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was unchanged at 47‚617 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,378 from Thursday’s 22‚287.