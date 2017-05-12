Markets

Bonds take cue from weaker rand

12 May 2017 - 12:41 Reitumetse Pitso
The South African bond market was slightly weaker at midday on Friday, taking its cue from the rand.

At 11.31am, the bid on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.76%‚ from Thursday’s 8.73%. The rand was at R13.4462/$ from R13.3464/$.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said bonds were supported by a firmer rand on Thursday as it firmed below the R13.40/$ level. The rand had failed to break below the key R13/$ level this week, but reached a best intraday level of R13.32/$ earlier on Friday.

Bonds usually track the rand.

