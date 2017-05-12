Bonds edge lower despite a firmer rand

The South African bond market was weaker on Friday afternoon, despite a firmer rand against the dollar.

The dollar edged lower on Friday afternoon along with US stocks and treasuries, after disappointing economic data.

The US consumer price index rose 0.1% from the previous month, below the 0.2% gain that was expected. Retail sales rose by a monthly 0.4% compared to an expected 0.6%. They edged up 4.5%, annually.

The softer data indicate that the US economy is not overheating, which may warrant a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve amid expectations of a June interest-rate increase.

Bonds usually track the rand.

At 3.37pm, the bid on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.745%, from Thursday’s 8.73%

US 10-year treasuries were weaker at 2.3433% from 2.3891%

The rand was at R13.3446 to the dollar from R13.4839.