SA bonds are slightly weaker despite the stronger rand

11 May 2017 - 13:03 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
South African bonds were slightly weaker on Thursday before midday despite a firmer rand.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said risk-inducing news or events have been evident but now there is a decrease in political risk, and this was favourable for the rand: "Should this be the case, we might see some further recovery."

Bonds usually track the rand. The local currency has previously been driven by international factors while local pressures subsided.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said focus seemed to be shifting towards the local rate environment with the potential of a rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank.

At 11.31am, the bid on the R186 was 8.755% from Wednesday’s 8.74% and that of the R207 at 7.585% from 7.58%.

The rand was at R13.3752 to the dollar from R13.4790.

