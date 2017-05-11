Rand firms as spot gold and platinum prices rise

Markets

11 May 2017 - 13:01 Maarten Mittner
The rand was firmer against the dollar at midday on Thursday as gold and platinum prices rose, with the dollar marginally weaker against the euro.

Platinum was up 0.72% to $916.32 an ounce and gold added 0.23% to $1,221.56 at midday.

The rand is generally regarded as a commodity-focused currency within an emerging-market framework.

The rand has been steadily gaining ground against the dollar this week after weakening to R13.7120/$ last week, following a rout in commodity prices.

Analysts said the rand was gaining on short-term technical support as the greenback generally remained well supported. The rand was expected to trade in a narrow range.

At 11.38am the rand was at R13.3785 against the dollar from R13.4790.

The rand was at R14.5479 against the euro from R14.6440 and at R17.2758 against the pound from R17.4462.

The euro was at $1.0874 from $1.0866.

Traders said a report by JPMorgan stating that the rand could be the underperforming currency this year, compared with its peers, caused some initial worries.

"Based on this the market was expecting some headwinds for the local currency," said TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha.

"It also linked up with the uncertain political situation locally ahead of the expected announcements from the ratings agencies," he said.

Further interest-rate increases this year are also expected to be dollar supportive, more so if the Fed indicated a more hawkish stance.

Earlier comments by Robert Kaplan, the Dallas US Federal Reserve president, allayed some of these concerns. Kaplan said US inflation pressures were muted and the economy might be weaker than expected.

This implied that interest-rate increases might be slower than envisaged, putting the dollar under marginal pressure.

Global stocks near record highs as oil price soars

World equities stronger on a rebound in energy shares as oil prices rises after US fuel inventories decline and Saudi Arabia cuts supply to Asia more ...
Markets
56 minutes ago

JSE opens weaker as resources lose ground

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts says US markets seem to lack direction after Donald Trump fired the FBI director
Markets
2 hours ago

