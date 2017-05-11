MARKET WRAP: JSE records first loss in five days
The JSE closed lower on Thursday despite the release by Statistics SA of improved mining production data. Resources, however, failed to benefit as the rand strengthened to an intra-day best level of R13.31 to the dollar.
At 6.10pm, the gold price had gained 0.42% to $1,224, with platinum up 0.54% to $914.62.
The JSE all share closed 0.26% lower at 54,114 points and the blue-chip top 40 was 0.31% weaker. General retailers shed 0.94%, resources 0.65%, banks 0.62%, and financials 0.42%. The gold index gained 2.19%, food and drug retailers 0.66%, and platinums 0.57%.
Total output in the mining sector in March jumped by an annual 15.5%, stronger than the consensus forecast of 4.3% and following 4.1% growth in February. Iron ore, platinum group metals and coal production numbers were all up.
Manufacturing production in March increased an annual 0.3%.
"The surprisingly strong performance of the mining and manufacturing sectors suggests that the economy probably avoided re-entering recession in the first quarter," said Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne.
Diversified miner Anglo American was 1.16% lower at R180.38. It is down 7.5% so far this year after soaring 182% in 2016.
Kumba Iron Ore gained 1.15% to R155.42 following an earlier trading update in which it said it expected a 20% increase in first-half headline earnings.
ArcelorMittal dropped 1.28% to R7.70.
British American Tobacco softened 0.39% to R919.78.
Gold Fields gained 2.35% to R46.57 and Sibanye 2.29% to R28.13.
Platinum miner Lonmin ended the day 1.35% higher at R20.21.
In banks, Nedbank dropped 1.28% to R219.90 and Capitec 2.72% to R749.
Financial services group Old Mutual shed 0.86% to R33.47.
Woolworths ended the day 2.61% lower at R70.60 and Mr Price shed 0.85% to R148.11.
Telkom lifted 3.42% to R78.38.
Naspers was flat at R2,680.
Mondi closed 2.2% lower at R345.25 following a relatively disappointing quarterly report in which it disclosed a 6% drop in underlying profits.
At 6.14pm, the rand was at R13.34 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.48. The benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.75% from 8.74% previously.
Futures tracked the JSE with the near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index 0.28% lower at 47,860 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,287 from Wednesday’s 16,496.
With Maarten Mittner
