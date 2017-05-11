JSE opens weaker as resources lose ground

The JSE opened lower on Thursday with resources and general retailer stocks falling while gold and platinum shares climbed on higher spot prices.

Banks and financials were lower, even as the rand firmed to R13.3981/$ from R13.4790/$.

The local market showed little reaction to positive trading in Asia, where the Nikkei 225 gained 0.31% and the Hang Seng added 0.37%. Internet company Tencent added 1.6%.

The Dow closed 0.16% lower at 20,943.11 points on Wednesday.

"US markets ended mixed, showing a lack of direction after President [Donald] Trump fired the FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] director James Comey," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

Naspers, which owns 34% of Tencent, was again an early favourite following its strong showing earlier in the week as local asset managers increased their portfolio exposure to rand hedges. Rand hedges, rather than direct offshore investments, have become the preferred way of investing among asset fund managers as they reach the Regulation 28 25% offshore investment threshold, which limits further direct offshore investments.

A higher oil price supported positive sentiment among commodities. Brent was up 0.74% to $50.62 a barrel.

At 9.38am the all share was 0.13% lower at 54,183.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.15%. Resources were down 0.76% and general retailers 0.25%. The gold index was up 1.33% and platinums 0.47%.

Anglo American was 0.71% lower at R181.20.

Sasol firmed 0.62% to R412.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev rose 0.41% to R1,601.19.

Sibanye was up 2.18% to R28.10 and Lonmin gained 2.31% to R20.40.

Among retailers, Woolworths was down 1.31% to R71.54 but Truworths added 0.97% to R78.43.

MTN shed 1.09% to R119.67.

Naspers was up 0.46% to R2,693.21.