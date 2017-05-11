JSE gold miners may continue to shine on Thursday

Wednesday’s JSE gold miners rally — led by Gold Fields gaining 5.57% to R45.50, Sibanye 5.2% to R27.50 and AngloGold Ashanti 4.07% to R147.70 — may continue on Thursday thanks to a slightly higher metal price and a weaker rand.

Gold was trading at $1,219/oz and the rand at R13.52/$ at 7am on Thursday morning.

The Bank of England’s (BoE’s) monetary policy committee will announce its interest rate decision at 1pm local time on Thursday. The UK’s central bank is expected to hold its rate at 0.25%.

The New Zealand Stock Exchange’s S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1% after the country’s central bank held its cash rate at 1.75% as expected.

Barclays said in a research note on Thursday morning that Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Graeme Wheeler "poured cold water on any hawkish signals during the post-meeting press conference, highlighting that there is no evidence of any wage price pressures, saying that the economy was unlikely to see ‘a burst of inflation’, which would allow policy to remain accommodative for a considerable period".

After its initial dip following Moon Jae-in’s election victory, the Korea Stock Exchange’s Kospi index rebounded 0.83% on Thursday.

Outside New Zealand and South Korea, markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening in Thursday morning were generally flat.

Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron) said on April 28 it expected to report on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-February would be up to 13% lower than the previous year’s R1.26.

"Headline earnings per share in the continuing operations have been adversely affected by higher interest charges caused by higher borrowing costs attributed to the continuing operations as a result of the reduction in the expected proceeds from the remaining disposals of the discontinued operations," the company said in its trading update.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release March’s mining production and sales figures at 11:30am and manufacturing production and sales figures at 1pm.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly economics preview that she expected annual mining production growth to improve to 5.8% in March from 4.6% in February, and manufacturing to return to slight growth of 0.1% from February’s 3.6% decline.

She said this was partly due to the Easter holidays lowering production in March 2016. Easter fell into April in 2017.