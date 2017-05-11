JSE dips amid profit taking in banks sector

The South African share market headed south on Wednesday as traders trimmed their bullish bets on banks while the rand extended its recovery. This put a cap on the big industrial stocks that helped steer the all share through the 54,000-points mark this week.

The benchmark gauge was off 0.44% to 54,016.20 points at lunchtime, as banks shed 1.21%, ending a three-session rally. Banking stocks were relatively volatile, although the sector has recovered from the setback that followed SA’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Late in March, President Jacob Zuma abruptly recalled finance minister Pravin Gordhan from an overseas investor road show before subsequently firing him. The move unsettled the market, with a sharp drop in the banking index.

On Thursday, resources shares were fairly subdued even as some of the underlying commodity prices extended the recent recovery. The international benchmark Brent crude price was up just more than 1% to $50.934 a barrel.

"The JSE has had a strong commodity-led rally this week, supported by the US equity markets with the S&P 500 closing at record highs yesterday," The Robert Group analyst Devin Shutte said. "We have also seen renewed interest in emerging-market assets on the back of improving sentiment for these markets."

Mondi was one of the worst performers on the top 40 index following its relatively disappointing quarterly report, in which it disclosed a 6% decline in its underlying profit year on year.

Europe’s leading markets were flat at midday as investors awaited an interest-rate decision from the Bank of England.

Among some shares on the JSE, Kumba was up 1.59% to R156.11 following its trading update, in which it said it expected a 20% increase in first-half headline earnings.

Nedbank was off 1.88% to R218.55, with Capitec losing 2.12% to R753.67. Old Mutual lost 1.27% to R33.33. Woolworths dropped 2.11% to R70.96.