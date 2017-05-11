JSE closes lower despite GDP growth prospects lifting on mining data

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday, its first day of losses in five sessions, as upbeat mining production data failed to lift resources in a stronger rand environment.

Platinum and gold shares climbed on higher metal prices as sentiment towards commodities remained fragile, despite higher oil prices. At the JSE’s close, Brent crude had gained 1.30% to $50.90 a barrel.

Platinum added 0.54% to $915.16 an ounce and gold 0.53% to $1,225.27.

Mining and general retailer stocks were lower with banks and financials also losing ground. This was despite a stronger rand which firmed to an intra-day best level of R13.31 to the dollar before weakening again to R13.38 in late afternoon trade.

This capped gains in industrials and rand hedges, with market heavyweight Naspers also taking a breather in choppy trade after recording strong gains earlier in the week.

Total output in the mining sector in March jumped by an annual 15.5%, stronger than the consensus forecast of 4.3% and following 4.1% growth in February. Iron ore, platinum group metals and coal production numbers were all up.

Higher mining production boosted the possibility of GDP growth of about 1% in the first quarter, despite weak retail sales growth and subdued growth in the manufacturing sector.

Manufacturing production in March increased an annual 0.3%, but declined a monthly 0.6%, while the quarterly figure dropped 0.9%.

"The surprisingly strong performance of the mining and manufacturing sectors suggest that the economy probably avoided re-entering recession in the first quarter," said Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne, adding that much depends on the March retail sales figures, due for release next week. The readings for January and February were disappointing.

The Dow was 0.59% lower at the JSE’s close in one of the weakest openings in recent weeks, after Microsoft indicated earnings could be more subdued than expected.

European markets were also softer with the FTSE 100 down 0.16%. The Paris CAC 40 had lost 0.67% and Germany’s Dax 0.67%.

The JSE all share closed 0.26% lower at 54,114 points and the blue-chip top 40 was 0.31% weaker. General retailers shed 0.94%, resources 0.65%, banks 0.62%, and financials 0.42%. The gold index gained 2.19%, food and drug retailers 0.66%, and platinums 0.57%.

Among the big resources groups, Anglo American was 1.16% lower at R180.38. It is down 7.5% so far this year after rocketing 182% in 2016.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 1.15% to R155.42 following its earlier trading update in which it said it expected a 20% increase in first-half headline earnings.

ArcelorMittal dropped 1.28% to R7.70.

British American Tobacco softened 0.39% to R919.78.

Gold Fields gained 2.35% to R46.57 and Sibanye 2.29% to R28.13.

Platinum miner Lonmin ended the day 1.35% higher at R20.21.

In banks, Nedbank dropped 1.28% to R219.90 and Capitec 2.72% to R749.

Financial services group Old Mutual shed 0.86% to R33.47.

Woolworths ended the day 2.61% lower at R70.60 and Mr Price shed 0.85% to R148.11.

Telkom lifted 3.42% to R78.38.

Naspers was flat at R2,680.

Mondi closed 2.2% lower at R345.25 following a relatively disappointing quarterly report in which it disclosed a 6% drop in underlying profits.