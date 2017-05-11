Futures track weaker Dow and JSE

The South African futures market was weaker on Thursday as the Dow Jones industrial average opened lower and the JSE lost ground.

The all share closed in the red despite improved mining production data which failed to boost resources due to a stronger rand. The mining sector’s output for March increased by an annual 15.5%‚ surpassing the consensus forecast of 4.3%. This is after 4.1% growth in February.

Manufacturing production, however, disappointed after realising a 0.9% decrease in the first quarter when compared with the fourth quarter of 2016.

The JSE all share closed 0.26% lower at 54‚114 points and the blue-chip top 40 was 0.31% lower. General retailers lost 0.94%‚ resources 0.65%‚ banks 0.62%, and financials 0.42%. The gold index gained 2.19%‚ food and drug retailers 0.66%, and platinums 0.57%.

At the JSE’s close, the Dow was down 0.59%. European markets were also softer with the FTSE 100 down 0.16% and Germany’s Dax 0.67%.

At 5.39pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.28% lower at 47,860 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,287 from Wednesday’s 16,496.

With Maarten Mittner and Sunita Menon